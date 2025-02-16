Albert Gudmundsson Injury: Subs in and out against Como

Gudmundsson played 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's game versus Como due to a possible back injury, Sky Italy reported.

Gudmundsson didn't get the start since he wasn't 100 percent following an illness and was unable to finish the game after a hard fall. He'll have to be assessed ahead of Sunday's away game against Verona. Moise Kean will return from suspension in the next match, allowing Nicolo Zaniolo to play in a different role. Nicolo Fagioli had gotten the nod as a no.10 in this one.