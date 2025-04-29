Albert Gudmundsson News: Logs assist in win

Gudmundsson delivered an assist, had one shot on goal and created two chances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Empoli.

Gudmundsson need just seven minutes to make an impact as he used a brilliant through pass to assist Yacine Adli for the opening goal. The forward couldn't do much during the rest of the game and was ultimately subbed off during the closing stages of the contest. After struggling with injuries during the start of the campaign, Gudmundsson never got it going to be the same threat he was last year with Genoa.