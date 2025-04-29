Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Albert Gudmundsson headshot

Albert Gudmundsson News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Gudmundsson delivered an assist, had one shot on goal and created two chances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Empoli.

Gudmundsson need just seven minutes to make an impact as he used a brilliant through pass to assist Yacine Adli for the opening goal. The forward couldn't do much during the rest of the game and was ultimately subbed off during the closing stages of the contest. After struggling with injuries during the start of the campaign, Gudmundsson never got it going to be the same threat he was last year with Genoa.

Albert Gudmundsson
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now