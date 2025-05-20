Albert Gudmundsson News: Spared in Bologna game

Gudmundsson (thigh) didn't play in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Bologna.

Gudmundsson made the squad list but the coach rolled with the starters for most of the game, as he wasn't 100 percent, and a more defensive scheme was working well. He could replace Fabiano Parisi against Udinese if he's in better shape, and the coach goes back to his usual formation. However, Lucas Beltran will also be available for the last game.