Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Albert Gudmundsson headshot

Albert Gudmundsson News: Spared in Bologna game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Gudmundsson (thigh) didn't play in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Bologna.

Gudmundsson made the squad list but the coach rolled with the starters for most of the game, as he wasn't 100 percent, and a more defensive scheme was working well. He could replace Fabiano Parisi against Udinese if he's in better shape, and the coach goes back to his usual formation. However, Lucas Beltran will also be available for the last game.

Albert Gudmundsson
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now