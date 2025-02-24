Fantasy Soccer
Albert Rusnak headshot

Albert Rusnak News: Catalyst for attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Rusnak assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Rusnak led the Seattle attack with five shots (two on goal) and seven corners Saturday while registering five chances created and assisting once in a 2-2 draw versus Charlotte. The dynamic attacking-midfielder is the key cog in the Seattle build-up. Over 35 appearances (31 starts) in 2024, Rusnak managed 10 goals and a career-best 12 assists.

Albert Rusnak
Seattle Sounders FC
