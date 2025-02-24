Albert Rusnak News: Catalyst for attack

Rusnak assisted once to go with five shots (two on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Charlotte FC.

Rusnak led the Seattle attack with five shots (two on goal) and seven corners Saturday while registering five chances created and assisting once in a 2-2 draw versus Charlotte. The dynamic attacking-midfielder is the key cog in the Seattle build-up. Over 35 appearances (31 starts) in 2024, Rusnak managed 10 goals and a career-best 12 assists.