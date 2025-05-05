Fantasy Soccer
Albert Rusnak headshot

Albert Rusnak News: Converts penalty in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Rusnak scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 4-1 win against St. Louis City SC.

Rusnak's first half penalty Saturday leveled the match at one and propelled Seattle to a 4-1 victory over St. Louis. The attacking midfielder played his typical string-pulling role for the Seattle attack, leading the team with six chances created and whipping in a team-high 10 crosses (five accurate). The 90 minute shift marked the first time Rusnak has played a complete match since Seattle's final fuxture in March.

Albert Rusnak
Seattle Sounders FC
