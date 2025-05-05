Albert Rusnak News: Converts penalty in victory

Rusnak scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 4-1 win against St. Louis City SC.

Rusnak's first half penalty Saturday leveled the match at one and propelled Seattle to a 4-1 victory over St. Louis. The attacking midfielder played his typical string-pulling role for the Seattle attack, leading the team with six chances created and whipping in a team-high 10 crosses (five accurate). The 90 minute shift marked the first time Rusnak has played a complete match since Seattle's final fuxture in March.