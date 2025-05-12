Fantasy Soccer
Albert Rusnak

Albert Rusnak News: Nets brace in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Rusnak scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo.

Rusnak punched home two balls that were cut back into the center of the box Saturday to help lift Seattle to a convincing 3-1 victory over Houston. The veteran midfielder has scored three goals and created eight chances over his last two appearances. Rusnak remains Seattle's primary corner taker and has averaged six crosses (2.5 accurate) per appearance this season.

Albert Rusnak
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
