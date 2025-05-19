Albert Rusnak News: Racking up goals

Rusnak scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), seven crosses (zero accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers.

Rusnak opened the scoring Saturday for Seattle as he found the back of the net from outside of the box in a 1-1 draw versus Portland. The goal was the attacking midfielder's fourth over his last four appearances (three starts). Through his first 13 appearances (nine starts) in MLS play this season, Rusnak has scored six goals and assisted three times while creating an average of 2.77 chances per appearance.