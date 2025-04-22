Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Deals with hamstring injury

Lokonga (hamstring) didn't train on Tuesday due to injury and is ruled out for Thursday's game against Osasuna, the club announced.

Lokonga wasn't spotted in team training on Tuesday while dealing with a hamstring injury. The ex-captain of Anderlecht didn't play in their last contest suggesting he has been managing the issue for a few days. He will likely be rested in the coming days and his next chance to feature will come against Leganes on Sunday. Juanlu and Djibril Sow should see increased playing time in the midfield during his absence.