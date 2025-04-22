Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Albert Sambi Lokonga headshot

Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Deals with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Lokonga (hamstring) didn't train on Tuesday due to injury and is ruled out for Thursday's game against Osasuna, the club announced.

Lokonga wasn't spotted in team training on Tuesday while dealing with a hamstring injury. The ex-captain of Anderlecht didn't play in their last contest suggesting he has been managing the issue for a few days. He will likely be rested in the coming days and his next chance to feature will come against Leganes on Sunday. Juanlu and Djibril Sow should see increased playing time in the midfield during his absence.

Albert Sambi Lokonga
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now