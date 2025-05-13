Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Injured against Las Palmas
Lokonga was forced off with an apparent ankle injury during the second half of Tuesday's clash with Las Palmas.
Lokonga was a doubt for Tuesday's match due to a hamstring injury and now came off with an ankle injury before the hour mark. The midfielder was in clear discomfort walking off the pitch and will need to be evaluated before a Sunday clash with Real Madrid.
