Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Albert Sambi Lokonga headshot

Albert Sambi Lokonga Injury: Injured against Las Palmas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Lokonga was forced off with an apparent ankle injury during the second half of Tuesday's clash with Las Palmas.

Lokonga was a doubt for Tuesday's match due to a hamstring injury and now came off with an ankle injury before the hour mark. The midfielder was in clear discomfort walking off the pitch and will need to be evaluated before a Sunday clash with Real Madrid.

Albert Sambi Lokonga
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now