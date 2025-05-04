Fantasy Soccer
Alberto Costa headshot

Alberto Costa News: Appears off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Costa generated one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Costa saw a third straight appearance off the bench Sunday, notching 22 minutes of work. He would see a decent effort in his short cameo, notching a shot, one tackle and two clearances. He has now registered six appearances since joining the club, but has yet to see a start.

Alberto Costa
Juventus
