Alberto Costa News: Lively against Lazio

Costa won two of four tackles and registered two shots (one on goal), three clearances and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lazio.

Costa took advantage of his first start since joining to put together his busiest of the season and provided his contribution on both ends. He seemed to be dealing with simple cramps upon subbing off. If healthy, he'll get another chance against Udinese since Juventus will continue to be very depleted. He has tallied five shots (two on target), one key pass, two crosses (zero accurate) and 11 tackles in seven appearances.