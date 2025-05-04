Alberto Grassi News: Clears disqualification

Grassi served a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Lazio.

Grassi will be back in the fold against Parma on Saturday, replacing either Saba Goglichidze or Luca Marianucci in the XI, as the latter had to adapt to the midfield considering multiple absences in this one. He has posted four shots (one on target), two key passes, five tackles (two won) and six interceptions in his last five displays.