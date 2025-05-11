Alberto Grassi News: Works hard against Parma

Grassi won three of three tackles and had one shot (one on target), two interceptions and four clerances in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Parma.

Grassi made his presence felt from a physical standpoint in the midfield, but his side still conceded once. He has averaged one shot per game in his last four shots (two on target), adding three crosses (zero accurate), seven tackles (five won), five interceptions and six clearances.