Alberto Moleiro News: Provides assist off bench

Moleiro assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Getafe.

Moleiro came on as a substitute at halftime and assisted Oliver McBurnie's goal in the 61st minute. His presence added dynamism to Las Palmas' midfield and contributed to the comeback that secured the win in the second half. Moleiro has been involved in three goals across his last four appearances and is normally a regular starter, which could lead to more playing time in Saturday's match against Atletico.