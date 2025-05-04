Alberto Moreno News: Solid in Parma fixture

Moreno generated one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate), two interceptions and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Parma.

Moreno was selected over Alex Valle, as the coach goes back and forth between the two, played the whole game and was sound on both ends, assembling a well-rounded stat-line. He has started in three of the last nine rounds, not getting any minutes four times. He has posted four chances created, nine crosses (three accurate), nine clearances and two interceptions in his last five displays.