Alejandro Catena News: Opens scoring with header

Catena gave Osasuna the lead in the 25th minute by heading in a corner kick, setting the tone for the match. His defensive contributions also helped maintain the clean sheet against Atletico on Thursday with one tackle and eight clearances. Catena also made an impact in attack during the game, shooting twice and scoring his first goal of the season. He will aim to contribute again on Sunday against Espanyol.