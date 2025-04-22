Alejandro Garnacho News: Erratic performance

Garnacho generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton.

Garnacho tried to force the issue against Wolves on Sunday, but ended up creating more harm for Manchester United than benefits. He did create the most chances in the match with three, but he did not put any of his five crosses on target, completed just two of his six dribbles, and lost the most duels in the match with 14. Garnacho had registered a goal contribution in both of United's previous two matches in all competitions, and will look to recapture that form on Sunday against Bournemouth.