Alejandro Garnacho headshot

Alejandro Garnacho News: Five attempts blocked in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Garnacho recorded eight shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Gernacho was lively working United's attacking right wing Sunday. He placed one shot on target, had five attempts blocked, in playmaking placed three crosses and won four of the seven duels he engaged in. From 33 appearances (22 starts) he has bagged five and created one assist, he has scored and created an assist from United's last four matches.

