Alejandro Grimaldo News: Assists once Sunday
Grimaldo had an assist while crossing three times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Freiburg.
Grimaldo set up Florian Wirtz in the 82nd minute assisting Leverkusen's first goal while leading the team in chances created. The wing-back has two assists to go along with four shots, eight chances created and 14 crosses over his last three starts.
