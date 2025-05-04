Fantasy Soccer
Alejandro Grimaldo headshot

Alejandro Grimaldo News: Assists once Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Grimaldo had an assist while crossing three times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Freiburg.

Grimaldo set up Florian Wirtz in the 82nd minute assisting Leverkusen's first goal while leading the team in chances created. The wing-back has two assists to go along with four shots, eight chances created and 14 crosses over his last three starts.

Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
