Alejandro Mayorga News: Available as substitute Friday

Mayorga (undisclosed) is on the bench in Friday's visit to Puebla.

Mayorga will look to record some minutes in his comeback from a two-game absence, serving as a backup for either Johan Rojas on the left flank or Jesus Alcantar in the back three. The experienced defender assisted twice while producing 18 clearances, 17 tackles and 13 interceptions in 13 Liga MX appearances prior to the injury.