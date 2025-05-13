Alejandro Remiro News: Allows four

Remiro recorded three saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-0 defeat versus Atlético Madrid.

Remiro let in four goals against Atletico Madrid on Saturday following his clean sheet performance the previous week. He's now allowed nine goals in the last five league games, only making eight saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Celta Vigo for the next match on Tuesday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests. Remiro had allowed two goals on five saves against the opponent during the last outing on Dec 21.