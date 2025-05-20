Alejandro Remiro News: Allows two in win

Remiro made three saves and conceded two goals during Sunday's 3-2 win over Girona.

Remiro got beaten once each half and didn't have any chance in either scoring situation. On the other hand, the goalkeeper made some important saves to help his side leaving the pitch with all three points in play. The stat line wasn't ideal for fantasy purpose but at least Remiro had more saves than goals allowed after making nine saves and allowing 10 goals over the previous 10 league games.