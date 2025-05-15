Alejandro Zendejas News: Ready for 20-30 minutes

Zendejas (undisclosed) is on the bench Thursday against Cruz Azul but is expected to play limited minutes due to a stomach virus, Gibran Araige of TUDN reports.

Zendejas missed some training sessions during the week, failing to achieve a full recovery for the first semifinals leg. However, he's available as a substitute if required at some point in the second half. A more defensive-minded Jonathan dos Santos is taking his place alongside Alvaro Fidalgo and Erick Sanchez in midfield against the Cementeros. Zendejas was in great form prior to the issue with two goals and two assists in three consecutive appearances on the left flank.