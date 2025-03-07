Aleksandar Pavlovic Injury: Set for sideline
Pavlovic (infection) is set for an indefinite spell on the sideline, Munich announced.
Pavlovic is set for the sideline as he struggles with an infection that will keep him out for the time being. There's no specific timeline on his recovery, though the hope will be to get him back after the March international break, potentially as soon as a March 29 clash with St. Pauli.
