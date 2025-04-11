Aleksandar Pavlovic Injury: Unlikely against Dortmund

Pavlovic (illness) will train Friday but remains unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash against Dortmund, coach Vincent Kompany said in the press conference. "Regarding Pavlo and Coman, they will train today and then we'll see. I don't expect changes on the squad [that played against Inter] for tomorrow."

