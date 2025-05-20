Fantasy Soccer
Aleksandar Pavlovic headshot

Aleksandar Pavlovic News: Solid second season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Pavlovic continued to earn minutes for Munich, with 21 appearances and 18 starts in the Bundesliga.

Pavlovic's sophomore Bundesliga campaign was another solid one, if not overly brilliant. The holding midfielder was at risk of losing minutes with the arrival of Joao Palhinha, but in the end he managed to stay above him in the pecking order. If he can stay healthy, Pavlovic will hope to establish himself as a starter next season.

Aleksandar Pavlovic
Bayern Munich
