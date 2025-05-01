Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Could miss remainder of season

Golovin (groin) could miss the remainder of the season due to his injury, coach Adi Hutter said to the medias, according to Luke Entwistle.

Golovin has been dealing with adductor pain since last week could miss the remainder of the season. He will likely be assessed next week to know if he can be back for the final stretch or not. That said, he is only a bench option since month, his absence will not impact the starting XI.