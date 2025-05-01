Aleksandr Golovin Injury: Still not training

Golovin (groin) was still not training Thursday and is very unlikely to be available for Saturday's clash against Saint-Etienne, according to Luke Entwistle.

Golovin has been dealing with adductor pain since last week and was still not training on Thursday. He will likely miss Saturday's game against the Greens, and it raises doubts about whether he will feature again for Monaco this season since he also lost his starting role in recent months.