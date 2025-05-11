Aleksey Miranchuk News: Decent day attacking

Miranchuk had three shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Miranchuk was out of the center of the midfield Saturday and was instead placed on the left flank, notching three shots, three chances created and four crosses in the loss. That said, he didn't see a goal contribution again, remaining at one in 12 appearances this season.