Aleksey Miranchuk headshot

Aleksey Miranchuk News: Records six crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Miranchuk recorded six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Philadelphia Union.

Miranchuk led his team in crosses Saturday, whipping in six as his club fell to Philadelphia. That said, he also added two chances created but failed to see an assist. He remains at one goal and zero assists this season in 14 appearances, with his last March 29.

Aleksey Miranchuk
Atlanta United
