Aleksey Miranchuk News: Records six crosses
Miranchuk recorded six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Philadelphia Union.
Miranchuk led his team in crosses Saturday, whipping in six as his club fell to Philadelphia. That said, he also added two chances created but failed to see an assist. He remains at one goal and zero assists this season in 14 appearances, with his last March 29.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now