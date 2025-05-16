Alessandro Bastoni News: Assists in opening goal

Bastoni assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Torino.

Bastoni was credited with the assist in the season opener with a through ball that allowed Nicola Zalewski to break the deadlock inside the first 15 minutes. Bastoni is far from being a playmaker out of the back, though, and he should continue to earn most of his fantasy value through defensive stats.