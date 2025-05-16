Alessandro Bastoni News: Assists in opening goal
Bastoni assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Torino.
Bastoni was credited with the assist in the season opener with a through ball that allowed Nicola Zalewski to break the deadlock inside the first 15 minutes. Bastoni is far from being a playmaker out of the back, though, and he should continue to earn most of his fantasy value through defensive stats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now