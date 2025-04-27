Alessandro Bastoni News: Completes disqualification
Bastoni cleared a one-game suspension in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Roma.
Bastoni will be eligible to play against Barcelona and Verona. He was replaced by Carlos Augusto in this one. He has had at least a tackle in four of his last five displays (four stars), amassing 10 (five won) and logging three key passes, five crosses (four accurate) and seven clearances, but with no clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now