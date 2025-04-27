Fantasy Soccer
Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni News: Completes disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Bastoni cleared a one-game suspension in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Roma.

Bastoni will be eligible to play against Barcelona and Verona. He was replaced by Carlos Augusto in this one. He has had at least a tackle in four of his last five displays (four stars), amassing 10 (five won) and logging three key passes, five crosses (four accurate) and seven clearances, but with no clean sheets.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
