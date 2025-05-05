Alessandro Bianco News: Passable in Atalanta game

Bianco created two scoring chances and had one cross (zero accurate), two tackles (one won) and five blocks in Sunday's 4-0 defeat versus Atalanta.

Bianco didn't have a superb display but did a little bit of everything and put together a well-rounded stat line as he often does. He has notched at least one clearance and one cross in four of the last five contests, tallying 10 and four (zero accurate) respectively and adding three key passes, three tackles (two won) and two interceptions.