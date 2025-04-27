Alessandro Buongiorno Injury: Leaves early versus Torino

Buongiorno had two tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception in Sunday's tilt against Torino before subbing off at the 64th minute due to a thigh injury, Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Buongiorno returned after skipping the last two contests and got the nod right away but had to sub off in the second half due to discomfort in the same area. He's headed for some exams to determine whether it's another flare-up of his tendinopathy or if he sustained a different thigh injury. Rafa Marin substituted for him off the bench and could do it from the start versus Lecce on Saturday.