Alessandro Buongiorno Injury: Set to miss remaining matches

Buongiorno has been diagnosed with a right adductor longus strain, Napoli announced.

Buongiorno suffered a more serious injury compared to the one that sidelined him recently and is highly likely to sit out the last four matches, Gianluca Di Marzio reported. He's been dominant but has featured in just 22 matches due to multiple injuries. Leonardo Spinazzola and Rafa Marin will fill in for him down the stretch, with Mathias Olviera playing in the middle of the defense in the first case.