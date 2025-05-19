Alessandro Deiola News: Nets on Sunday

Deiola scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Venezia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Deiola scored a superb goal in the 71st minute, finishing off a clever backheel from Antoine Makoumbou. Deiola also contributed defensively with three tackles, three clearances and an interception. He has now scored twice in the last four games-his only goals of the season.