Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessandro Deiola headshot

Alessandro Deiola News: Nets on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Deiola scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Venezia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 14th minute.

Deiola scored a superb goal in the 71st minute, finishing off a clever backheel from Antoine Makoumbou. Deiola also contributed defensively with three tackles, three clearances and an interception. He has now scored twice in the last four games-his only goals of the season.

Alessandro Deiola
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now