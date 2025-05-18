Alessandro Vogliacco Injury: Option for Napoli game

Vogliacco (thigh) has been called up for Sunday's clash with Napoli.

Vogliacco has shaken off a thigh injury that cost him the past three matches and will restore some defensive depth given Lautaro Valenti's suspension. Botond Balogh and Alessandro Circati are more likely to start, though. He has logged three tackles (two won), one interception, 16 clearances and one block in his last four appearances (all starts), with one clean sheet.