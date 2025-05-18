Fantasy Soccer
Alessandro Vogliacco Injury: Option for Napoli game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Vogliacco (thigh) has been called up for Sunday's clash with Napoli.

Vogliacco has shaken off a thigh injury that cost him the past three matches and will restore some defensive depth given Lautaro Valenti's suspension. Botond Balogh and Alessandro Circati are more likely to start, though. He has logged three tackles (two won), one interception, 16 clearances and one block in his last four appearances (all starts), with one clean sheet.

Alessandro Vogliacco
Parma
