Alessandro Zanoli headshot

Alessandro Zanoli Injury: Selected for Como game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Zanoli (back) has been inserted in Genoa's squad list to face Como on Sunday.

Zanoli is feeling well enough not to be ruled out in advance and has better chances of getting minutes than in the midweek fixture, as he has been able to practice in some capacity. He has notched multiple crosses in his last four displays, totaling nine (two accurate), adding three shots (two on target), three key passes and three interceptions.

Alessandro Zanoli
Genoa
