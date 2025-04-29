Alessandro Zanoli News: Subs in late versus Como

Zanoli (back) had one cross (one accurate) and drew two fouls in nine minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Como.

Zanoli was able to log only limited minutes due to a small back issue. He'll replace Lior Kasa in the XI if in better shape versus Milan on Monday. He has launched multiple crosses in four of his last five displays, totaling 10 (three accurate) and adding one scoring, three shots (three on target) and three key passes.