Alessio Romagnoli News: Helps shut down Empoli

Romagnoli recorded one tackle (one won), one block and five clearances in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Empoli.

Romagnoli was tidy in the back while teaming up with Samuel Gigot, as Lazio didn't risk much against a team in ten men for more than a half. He has notched multiple clearances and at least one tackle in the last five contests, totaling 22 and 11 (seven won) respectively and posting two interceptions and five shots (two on target), with one goal and two clean sheets.