Alessio Romagnoli News: Nets rare goal

Romagnoli scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Udinese.

Romagnoli scored a goal on his only shot during Monday's draw, making the most of his limited chances to get forward. The defender isn't a major offensive threat for the most part, but a goal here is a nice boon certainly. Romagnoli likely won't be a major offensive contributor moving forward in any matches.