Alessio Romagnoli headshot

Alessio Romagnoli News: Takes four shots versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Romagnoli recorded four shots (zero on goal), one clearance and two blocks and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Romagnoli led his outfit in attempts as his teammate linked up with him often on set pieces given his success in opposing boxes in recent matches. Instead, he was too lax on Randal Kolo Mauni on Juventus' goal. He failed to record multiple clearances for the first time since mid-January and a tackle, which had last happened in mid-March. He has notched 18 and 10 (six accurate) respectively in the last five games, assisting one and tallying two interceptions and three blocks, with two clean sheets.

Alessio Romagnoli
Lazio
