Alessio Zerbin headshot

Alessio Zerbin News: Attempts two crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Zerbin had one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Torino.

Even though Venezia logged a goal against Torino, the former was. mostly quiet throughout Friday's game between both teams. Zerbin was a relative exception, as he logged multiple crosses for a 13th consecutive game. In the 13 games, Zerbin logged 61 crosses (15 accurate) but failed to record a single assist despite his categorical consistency.

Alessio Zerbin
Venezia
