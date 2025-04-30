Alex Baena Injury: Back in team training
Baena (calf) was spotted back in team training on Tuesday, according to Pablo Casado from Nostresport.
Baena has missed the last four games due to a calf injury but was spotted in team training on Tuesday, suggesting that his recovery is progressing well and that he could be nearing a return to the match squad. He is in a good position to return Saturday against Osasuna and, if deemed fit enough, could go straight into the starting XI on the left wing.
