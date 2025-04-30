Fantasy Soccer
Alex Baena headshot

Alex Baena Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Baena (calf) was spotted back in team training on Tuesday, according to Pablo Casado from Nostresport.

Baena has missed the last four games due to a calf injury but was spotted in team training on Tuesday, suggesting that his recovery is progressing well and that he could be nearing a return to the match squad. He is in a good position to return Saturday against Osasuna and, if deemed fit enough, could go straight into the starting XI on the left wing.

Alex Baena
Villarreal
