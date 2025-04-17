Alex Baena Injury: Out several weeks

Baena is suffering from discomfort in his calf due to his accumulated playing time this season and will be out for at least two weeks, Jonathan Ramos from Relevo reports.

Baena has suffered a muscle injury in his calf that will force him to stop for a few weeks during the decisive stretch of the season. The accumulated fatigue has taken its toll after a string of competitions with little rest between the end of last season, the European Championship, the Olympic Games and this season. He will likely be monitored closely to avoid any setbacks, with Alfonso Pedraza expected to continue replacing him higher up the field.