Alex Baena headshot

Alex Baena Injury: Ruled out with calf discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Baena was ruled out of Sunday's 2-1 win over Betis due to calf discomfort, according to Pablo Casado Algarra of Nostresport.

Baena is dealing with calf discomfort and was sidelined from Sunday's clash with Betis. He will likely be assessed by the medical team early this week to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss additional time. His absence would be a big blow for the yellow submarine as he is an important starter and the set piece taker. If he is unavailable, Alfonso Pedraza will likely step in for him again.

Alex Baena
Villarreal
