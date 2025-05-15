Alex Baena News: Sets up goal
Baena assisted once to go with six shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Leganes.
Baena assisted Nicolas Pepe's goal just before halftime, created four chances, and also made a clearance. Baena has now registered two assists in his last three games and is just one away from reaching double digits in assists for a second straight season.
