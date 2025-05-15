Fantasy Soccer
Alex Baena headshot

Alex Baena News: Sets up goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Baena assisted once to go with six shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Leganes.

Baena assisted Nicolas Pepe's goal just before halftime, created four chances, and also made a clearance. Baena has now registered two assists in his last three games and is just one away from reaching double digits in assists for a second straight season.

Alex Baena
Villarreal
