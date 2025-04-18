Alex Balde Injury: Could return next week

Balde (leg) could return next week depending on his recovery, coach Hansi Flick said in the press conference, per Barca Universal. "Balde back next week? We have to take it day by day, we'll see, we'll see. We have to wait."

Balde suffered a leg injury against Leganes but is progressing well in his recovery, as he could return next week if everything goes as planned. Until he fully recovers, Gerard Martin will replace him at left-back.