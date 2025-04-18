Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Balde headshot

Alex Balde Injury: Could return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Balde (leg) could return next week depending on his recovery, coach Hansi Flick said in the press conference, per Barca Universal. "Balde back next week? We have to take it day by day, we'll see, we'll see. We have to wait."

Balde suffered a leg injury against Leganes but is progressing well in his recovery, as he could return next week if everything goes as planned. Until he fully recovers, Gerard Martin will replace him at left-back.

Alex Balde
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now