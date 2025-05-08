Alex Balde Injury: Possibility to find bench

Balde (leg) is an option from Sunday's match against Real Madrid but only from the bench, accoridng to manager Hansi Flick, per Santi Gimenez of Diario.

Balde looks to be in a decent enough spot for a return this week, although it will be in a limited role. That said, he is expected to be an option to face Madrid but only from the bench, not yet ready for starting time. Gerard Martin should continue to see the start at left-back for the time being, possibly ending the season in that role, depending on his play and Balde's health.