Alex Balde Injury: Still out Wednesday
Balde (leg) is still not ready to return and will miss Wednesday's clash against Inter Milan in the Champions League, according to AS.
Balde has done his maximum to be ready for Wednesday's clash, but he will remain sidelined since the coach and medical staff decided not to take any risk with him. Gerard Martin will be the one expected to replace him again at left-back until he returns.
