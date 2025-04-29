Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Balde headshot

Alex Balde Injury: Still out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Balde (leg) is still not ready to return and will miss Wednesday's clash against Inter Milan in the Champions League, according to AS.

Balde has done his maximum to be ready for Wednesday's clash, but he will remain sidelined since the coach and medical staff decided not to take any risk with him. Gerard Martin will be the one expected to replace him again at left-back until he returns.

Alex Balde
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now